Labor indicators in Mexico and benefits for women

Labor indicators in Mexico showed a marginal improvement, with a decrease in the unemployment rate.

Based on the ENOE, employment grew by an average of 306,400 people in the first seven months of 2025 compared to the same period in 2024. The progress came from services, especially transportation, commerce, and professional activities, which offset weakness in manufacturing.

Labor indicators in Mexico

The unemployment rate averaged 2.6%. Underemployment stood at 7.0%, representing a decline of 0.3 percentage points in one year. In contrast, informality reached 54.8%, an increase of 0.5 points.

In July, the IMSS reported 23.6 million jobs. The figure represented 1.3 million more than a year earlier. Growth was influenced by the incorporation of workers from digital platforms, especially in transportation and other services.

According to the Open Unemployment Rate, unemployment in Mexico was 2.7% as of June 30, 2025. This represented a reduction of 0.1 percentage points compared to the same date in 2024. At the same time, the economically active population rose to 61.8 million people.

On September 12, 2025, minimum wages rose by 12%. In the Northern Border Free Zone, they reached 419.88 pesos per day. For the rest of the country, they reached 278.80 pesos. The adjustment was compared with the figures in force in 2024.

Benefits for women

On August 6, 2025, the STPS and IMSS announced the extension of social security to digital platform workers. The measure covers delivery drivers and couriers. It includes access to medical care, pensions, daycare, and accident protection. Following the change, more than 1.2 million people joined the IMSS.

On the other hand, on July 21, 2025, the Mexican government expanded social benefits for women aged 60 to 64. Through the Women’s Welfare Pension, they will receive bimonthly support of 3,000 pesos starting in September. Upon reaching the age of 65, beneficiaries will automatically transition to the Elderly Welfare Pension.