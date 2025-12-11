India offers business opportunities in artificial intelligence

India is positioning itself as a strategic market for companies seeking business opportunities in artificial intelligence. Its digital expansion, STEM talent, and accelerated adoption of AI solutions are opening up space for high-impact corporate projects in productive and service sectors.

India is emerging as a key market for artificial intelligence. Its progress is rapid. Furthermore, projections point to a market worth more than $17 billion by 2027.

Business opportunities in artificial intelligence

The momentum comes from active public policies, improved digital infrastructure, and a young population with STEM training. Thus, the country is consolidating an attractive ecosystem with pro-innovation regulations, massive educational programs, and accelerated adoption of AI-based solutions. Also noteworthy is a software and IT services sector that facilitates the scaling of commercial and government applications.

AI expands human capabilities. It also redefines processes in almost all areas of technology. Its presence is growing through machine learning and solutions that transform everyday life and work.

Competitiveness

In 2018, India launched its National AI Strategy. That year, technology was recognized as a priority mission at the PM-STIAC meeting. These steps marked an institutional path to accelerate sectoral projects.

The IndiaAI plan envisages $1.25 billion over five years. It also promotes computing infrastructure, data repositories, support for startups, applied projects, and specialized training. The aim is to improve competitiveness against powers such as the United States and China by integrating AI into public services, industrial processes, and everyday solutions.

The country is opening up opportunities for foreign companies. In fact, areas such as smart agriculture, telemedicine, fintech, cybersecurity, advanced manufacturing, logistics, retail, and digital education are in high demand. In addition, interest is growing in its technology hubs, digital nearshoring initiatives, and more than 800 million internet users.

Challenges remain. These include personal data regulation, rural infrastructure gaps, interoperability, and the need for robust ethical frameworks. Even so, the potential continues to attract investors, startups, and global corporations. For this reason, the U.S. Commercial Service offers support to explore partnerships and opportunities.

Business

Business AI is advancing rapidly. It integrates machine learning and understanding into corporate applications. It also automates interactions, optimizes operations, and increases productivity. Its global market, valued at $10 billion in 2023, could reach $270 billion by 2032. This growth is driven by its adoption in manufacturing, healthcare, and automotive.