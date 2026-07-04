Imports of Clothing, Footwear, and Travel Goods into the United States Account for Nearly All Domestic Consumption

Total imports of clothing, footwear, and travel goods into the United States account for 97% of domestic consumption of these products in that country, according to estimates from the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA).
However, the United States still maintains high tariffs on these products—some of the highest it applies to any consumer product. As a result, the AAFA lamented that this harms U.S. consumers. Ultimately, they pay for these tariffs in the form of higher prices.
Clothing Imports
The AAFA represents apparel, footwear, and textile companies and their suppliers in the global market. It brings together more than 1,100 brands, advocates for the industry’s interests before regulators and policymakers, and highlights the industry’s economic importance to millions of workers.
It also represents more than 3.6 million U.S. workers, and its members contribute more than 523,000 million dollars in annual retail sales in the United States.
The AAFA warned that these tariffs raise prices and harm consumers, limit competitiveness, and distort global value chains.
Benefits of AGOA
The renewal of trade preference programs, such as AGOA, appears to be essential for the industry. The AAFA emphasized that flexible rules of origin and duty-free access have been crucial to success in textiles and, to some extent, in footwear and accessories.
AGOA reduces costs, encourages investment, creates jobs, and strengthens trade ties. Without its renewal, the AAFA warned, risks will arise. China’s influence could increase. U.S. investment already faces uncertainty due to the program’s scheduled expiration on December 31.
The program has been a cornerstone of the economic relationship with sub-Saharan Africa, according to the AAFA. By lowering costs and promoting investment, AGOA has created opportunities for businesses and workers and contributed to the region’s sustainable economic development.
AGOA supports jobs in both Africa and the United States. It benefits cotton production, textile manufacturing, logistics, and retail. It also supports design, sourcing, transportation, warehousing, distribution, and port operations. The value chain extends beyond national borders.
The association highlighted a strategic point: AGOA promotes both economic and geostrategic interests simultaneously.
U.S. clothing imports under AGOA showed a notable increase in 2025: 22.47% in volume and 7.78% in value compared to 2024. In 2026, the first quarter recorded another year-over-year increase of 9.51% in volume, maintaining the momentum.
This growth contrasts with the decline in apparel imports from the rest of the world during the same periods.