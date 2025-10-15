How much of global production is exported? DHL answers

How much of global production is exported? The answer was included in a report released by DHL on Tuesday.

The report was released by DHL and New York University‘s Stern School of Business and is a special update to DHL’s Global Connectivity Tracker.

Global production is exported

The report estimates that 21% of the value of all goods and services produced worldwide was traded internationally in 2024. This figure is just below the all-time high of 22% reached in 2008 and almost equal to the level in 2022.

This indicator measures the value added that ends up in a country other than the country of origin, regardless of how many borders it crosses within global value chains.

Recent trends confirm absolute growth in international flows, despite political tensions. However, comparing international and domestic activity is key to understanding whether globalization is advancing or retreating.

When a larger proportion of economic activity crosses borders, globalization strengthens. If that proportion declines, the process weakens.

Projections point to slight declines in 2025 and 2026, although global economic integration will remain close to record levels. Even so, around 80% of economic activity remains within national borders, revealing ample scope for global trade to continue growing.

Mergers and acquisitions

Investment data reflects an even more revealing trend. Although the number of announced mergers and acquisitions fell in the first half of 2025, the proportion of cross-border transactions remained stable, at around 30% for more than a decade.

Goldman Sachs reported that international participation in such transactions reached its highest point in five years. In turn, McKinsey confirmed stability in mergers and acquisitions between different regions.

Foreign direct investment in greenfield projects shows similar behavior. The value of these projects in relation to global GDP grew after the pandemic and, despite a slight decline in 2024, remained above the average for the last decade until the first half of 2025.