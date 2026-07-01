The tequila sector has experienced ups and downs in production and exports, but it maintains a global presence under the Designation of Origin. Given this dynamic landscape, the question arises: How many producers and employees are there in the tequila industry? The answer reflects the enormous socioeconomic impact of this national spirit.

From January to May 2026, this industry produced 248.59 million liters, a year-over-year decline of 2.8%. These figures include tequila and 100% agave tequila. The volume is expressed at 40% alcohol.

How many producers and employees are there in the tequila industry?

As a globally recognized symbol of Mexico, tequila has a rich history dating back to the 16th century and holds the Tequila Designation of Origin (DOT), recognized by 57 countries.

The tequila industry plays a vital role in the Mexican economy, supporting approximately 41,840 agave producers, 100,000 distillery employees, and 209 authorized distilleries.

The following chart shows the trend in tequila production from January to May of each year, in millions of liters, according to data from the Tequila Regulatory Council (CRT):

2018 : 131.93.

2019 : 148.81.

2020 : 156.16.

2021 : 210.09.

2022 : 254.84.

2023 : 300.22.

2024 : 219.50.

2025 : 255.78.

2026: 248.59.

Global Exports

Tequila is typically enjoyed neat with salt and lime. It’s a key ingredient in global cocktails such as the Margarita and the Paloma. In Europe, it’s served as shots at parties. In Asia, it’s paired with fine dining, while in the United States, premium consumption on the rocks is on the rise.

Based on figures from the CRT, tequila exports from January through May of each year are listed below, in millions of liters:

2018 : 96.74.

2019 : 100.98.

2020 : 107.21.

2021 : 124.10.

2022 : 162.97.

2023 : 179.10

2024 : 164.46.

2025 : 173.90.

2026: 175.24.

How is tequila produced?

Firstly, the blue agave plant grows for years. The piñas (the heart or stem of the plant) are harvested and cooked in ovens. The juice is then extracted and fermented. Finally, the liquid is distilled twice and either bottled or aged.

The National Chamber of the Tequila Industry (CNIT) is the leading voice of the tequila industry worldwide, defending the interests of its members and promoting the responsible production and consumption of tequila.