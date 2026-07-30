Grupo Bimbo’s Market Diversification: The Bakery Giant Takes a Break

Grupo Bimbo’s market diversification has remained stable over the past five years, based on indicators of its overseas operations.

In each of the last three years, from 2023 to 2025, 67% of the company’s sales came from overseas. And in the two preceding years, 2021 and 2022, 46% of its profits were generated abroad.

Grupo Bimbo’s Market Diversification

Grupo Bimbo is the global leader in baked goods and a major player in snacks. In 2025, its revenue totaled 426,952 million pesos, a year-over-year increase of 4.6%. This growth was driven by record sales in emerging markets. In addition, Europe, Asia, and Africa posted strong performance. This offset weak consumption in North America through a favorable price mix. There was also a gain in market share.

Its net income for that same year fell by 11.2% year-over-year to 11,133 million pesos. The decline was due to higher financial expenses related to debt servicing. Another factor was a higher effective tax rate of 35.73%. In addition, there were operational pressures on indirect costs.

From a broader perspective, Grupo Bimbo’s market diversification has increased. In 2008, 64% of the company’s sales came from operations in Mexico, while in 2025, as mentioned earlier, that figure was 33%. This reflected an increase in exposure to international markets. It was the result of its organic growth strategy and its acquisitions.

In 2025, emerging and developed markets accounted for 56% and 44% of its net sales, respectively.

International Strategy

Grupo Bimbo’s revenue diversification reduces its dependence on a single region and currency. Meanwhile, its extensive installed capacity allows it to serve multiple channels: traditional, modern, convenience stores, wholesale, and fast food, among others. Additionally, it maintains a strong focus on organic growth to achieve economies of scale. In this way, it leverages its experience in various markets.

The quality and freshness of its products, combined with a wide range of offerings for every consumption occasion, reinforce its market position. Added to this is a balanced geographic diversification across emerging and developed markets, as well as a solid asset base and deep consumer insight, which give it key advantages over its competitors.