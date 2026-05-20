Global Automotive Industry Leaders: Tesla vs. BYD 

Tesla, BYD, and Geely top the rankings of global automotive industry leaders, according to the Future Readiness Indicator 2026, compiled by the IMD.

The sector is transforming into a technology-driven platform industry, where software, artificial intelligence, batteries, and manufacturing systems are now just as important as the vehicles themselves.

Automotive Industry Leaders

This edition of the Future Readiness Indicator shows that the 27 automotive companies featured are no longer competing in the same race. They are competing simultaneously in three or four different races. The fact that BYD has surpassed Tesla in battery electric vehicle (BEV) sales signals a shift in the dynamics.

Tesla prioritizes innovation, software, and high margins through premium vehicles and autonomous driving. In contrast, BYD focuses on vertical integration, mass production, and competitive pricing. It controls batteries, components, and manufacturing to expand rapidly in global markets.

In 2025, BYD sold more than 2.26 million BEVs, representing a 27.9% increase over the previous year for its battery electric vehicle lineup.

In doing so, it took the crown as the leader in the all-electric vehicle market from Tesla for the first time; by comparison, Tesla recorded approximately 1.6 million deliveries in 2025, representing a decline of about 9% from 2024.

This means that BYD sold more than 600,000 more all-electric vehicles than Tesla last year.

For its part, Toyota continues to dominate the hybrid vehicle market and leads global sales figures for the sixth consecutive time. The company sold a record 11.3 million units. Hybrid powertrains are the dominant type of powertrain in its main markets.

Electric Vehicles

In December, Ford reported a $19.5 billion loss on its F-150 Lightning, a fully electric full-size pickup truck, and shifted its focus to extended-range electric trucks.

This shift in strategy reflects the challenges the company faces in certain segments of the electric vehicle market. The Volkswagen Group’s operating profit fell 53% to €8.9 billion, while Honda and Nissan abandoned a $60 billion merger after seven weeks of negotiations.