General Motors’ Key Indicators in Mexico: Down in 2025

General Motors’ key indicators in Mexico showed a downward trend in 2025 compared to 2024, reflecting challenges in both the domestic and export markets, according to data from INEGI.

General Motors leads light vehicle production in Mexico. However, its production in the country recorded a year-over-year decline of 3.6% in 2025, with 857,431 units assembled.

Thus, its market share fell from 22.3% to 21.7% of total light vehicle production in Mexico.

General Motors’ key indicators in Mexico

At its Mexican plants, the company primarily produces SUVs such as the Chevrolet Equinox and Blazer, as well as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra pickup trucks. Other vehicles it manufactures include the Blazer EV and Equinox EV electric models.

General Motors operates plants in the states of Coahuila, Guanajuato, and San Luis Potosí. Key advantages of this production include the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), its location within the North American market, a skilled workforce, and integration primarily into regional and Asian value chains.

Domestic Market

General Motors’ sales in the Mexican market fell 3.4% in 2025 compared to 2024, to 198,153 units. With these results, its share of total light vehicle retail sales in Mexico dropped from 13.6% to 13.0%.

With a total of 1,524,638 units, retail sales in Mexico grew at a year-over-year rate of 1.35% in 2025. The growth is driven by non-affiliated brands (+43.90%), contrasting with the decline among affiliated brands (-0.48%). This market fragmentation calls for differentiation strategies in the face of new aggressive competitors.

The eight non-affiliated companies are Auteco, Changan, Foton, Geely, Great Wall Motor, JAC, Jetour Soueast, and MOTORNATION (which includes BAIC, JMC, DFSK, and SERES). JETOUR ceased reporting in March 2025. This group reported a 43.90% increase during the 2025 fiscal year.

From Mexico to the World

General Motors also leads light vehicle exports from Mexico. However, its exports fell by 1.0% year-over-year to 822,858 units. Considering total Mexican exports in this category, its market share grew from 23.9% to 24.3%.