Flexsteel Industries jobs fall 16.7% in Mexico

Flexsteel Industries jobs fell 16.7% in Mexico in the fiscal year ending June 2025, according to company data.

Flexsteel Industries has been in the US market for over 130 years. It designs and manufactures high-quality residential furniture. It also markets products under the Flexsteel, Homestyles, and Charisma brands. Its Blue Steel Spring technology is renowned for its durability and comfort.

Flexsteel Industries jobs

The company leases and operates three plants in Ciudad Juárez, Chihuahua, and one in Mexicali, Baja California. As of June 30, 2025, it had about 1,000 employees in Mexico. In the previous three fiscal years, it had 1,200. The four plants total 1,061,000 square feet. As of that date, the Mexicali plant had not yet begun operations. The company plans to sublease it until demand requires additional capacity.

Furniture production

Flexsteel Industries reports minimal export sales. As of June 30, 2025, it had approximately 30 employees in Asia. Their role is to ensure compliance with Flexsteel’s quality standards and coordinate the delivery of products purchased from foreign suppliers.

Net sales were $441.1 million for the year ended June 30, 2025, compared to net sales of $412.8 million for the previous year, an increase of $28.3 million or 6.9%.

The company’s long-lived assets, including property, plant, and equipment and right-of-use assets related to leases, located in the United States and Mexico, totaled $42.4 million and $35.4 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2025, and $46.6 million and $51.5 million, respectively, as of June 30, 2024.

Flexsteel Industries is one of the largest manufacturers, importers, and marketers of residential furniture in the United States. Its catalog includes sofas, loveseats, chairs, recliners and swivel chairs, sofa beds, convertible beds, side tables, desks, dining room furniture, kitchen storage, bedroom furniture, and outdoor furniture.

Many upholstered furniture items feature a unique steel spring, which gives rise to the name “Flexsteel.” In addition, the company distributes its products throughout the United States via e-commerce and a direct sales team.