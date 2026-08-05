Feedstuffs for Animal Production in Brazil: Corn and Soybean Meal

The feedstuffs for animal production in Brazil consist primarily of corn and soybean meal.

Both products are the main components of the balanced feeds used in poultry and swine farming.

The massive scale of production significantly reduces unit fixed costs. This critical mass enables Brazil to operate at highly competitive prices on a global scale and consolidate a dominant market share against other international competitors.

Inputs for Animal Production

According to the Brazilian Animal Protein Association (ABPA), Brazil’s large-scale production of these inputs allows a significant portion of the demand for animal feed to be met by a national grain, processing, and distribution chain.

This broadens the availability of raw materials and promotes integration among crop growers, feed mills, producers, and agribusinesses.

For the 2025/26 harvest, Brazil forecasts a record production of 180.6 million metric tons of soybeans and 141.7 million metric tons of corn.

Soybean and Derivatives Complex

On the one hand, soybean crushing will reach 62.6 million metric tons. As a result, this process will generate 48.3 million metric tons of soybean meal.

On the other hand, CONAB forecasts strong domestic demand. Consequently, local consumption will account for 21 million metric tons of flour, while exports will total 24.7 million metric tons over the entire cycle.

World Leader in Meat Exports

Brazil is currently the world’s leading exporter of chicken and beef and the third-largest exporter of pork.

Production, Consumption, and Exports — 2025/26 Crop Year (Figures in millions of metric tons).

Corn : Production of 141.7; Domestic consumption of 94.9; Exports of 46.5; Ending stocks of 14.5.

Soybeans : Production of 180.6; Domestic consumption of 66.3; Exports of 116.3; Ending stocks of 8.8.

Soybean meal: Production of 48.3; Domestic consumption of 21.0; Exports of 24.7; Ending stocks of 6.4.

For soybeans, the consumption figure reported by CONAB corresponds to crushing and other domestic uses. Estimates as of July 2026.

Source: CONAB — 10th Grain Harvest Survey 2025/26; CONAB and SECEX.