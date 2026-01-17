FDI in chicken meat production in Mexico will double in the next five years compared to the same period immediately preceding it.

This goal will be achieved if the investments announced on Thursday by Pilgrim’s, amounting to $1.3 billion from 2026 to 2030, are effectively made.

FDI in chicken meat production

Pilgrim’s Pride is a leading poultry protein company. In Mexico, it operates integrated chicken complexes, including incubation, fattening, processing, and distribution. It serves the domestic market and exports, with its own brands and a focus on efficiency, biosecurity, and continuous industrial operational sustainability.

From the fourth quarter of 2020 to the third quarter of 2025, the latest data available, Mexico attracted $643.5 million in Foreign Direct Investment in chicken meat production, according to data from the Ministry of Economy.

Pilgrim’s will make it possible to replace chicken meat imports in Mexico. It will be domestic production. The volume will be around 373,000 tons per year. This will cover 35% of estimated imports for 2025, calculated at 1 million 070,000 tons. This will reduce external dependence.

Biosecurity

The USDA forecasts that Mexican chicken meat production will grow by 2% in 2026, reaching 4.2 million tons. The trend remains in line with 2025. In addition, domestic demand is driving growth. Improved production practices are also having an impact.

During 2025, investments in biosecurity made a difference. Chick mortality fell significantly. Therefore, the trend is expected to continue in 2026, and disease prevention will remain key.

At the same time, integrated operations are gaining ground. Units with more than 100,000 birds already account for more than 75% of production and show greater resilience to cost volatility. Fuel and feed continue to put pressure on the industry. However, large companies are strengthening their control of the chain.

The Mexican chicken meat market is dominated by Bachoco, Pilgrim’s Pride, San Antonio, and Tyson. Production is integrated, with high domestic demand, growing investment in biosecurity, and less dependence on imports.