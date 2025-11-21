Ezcorp opens 114 Empeño fácil and Cash apoyo en efectivo locations in Mexico

Ezcorp opened 114 net Empeño fácil and Cash apoyo en efectivo locations in Mexico

In Mexico, pawn service charge (PSC) interest rates generally range from 15% to 21% per month, as permitted by applicable law, and the pawn term is 30 days.

Pawn transactions typically have an average value of between 1,400 and 1,700 Mexican pesos, or approximately between US$70 and US$85, using the average exchange rate for fiscal year 2025.

Empeño fácil

The company has approximately 8,500 employees, including about 3,700 in the United States, 3,800 in Mexico, and 1,000 in Central America.

Founded in 1989, Ezcorp is a pawnbroking services company in the United States and Latin America. At its pawn shops, it grants cash loans against the value of pawned personal property.

The company also sells merchandise, primarily goods recovered from pawn operations and used items purchased from its customers.

According to its own approach, Ezcorp meets consumers’ short-term cash needs by focusing on providing an industry-leading customer experience.

Below is the number of Easy Pawn and Cash Support units that Ezcorp operates in Mexico as of September of each year:

2021 : 508.

2022 : 528.

2023 : 549.

2024 : 565.

2025: 622.

Business revenue

As of September 30, 2025, Ezcorp operated a total of 1,360 branches, distributed as follows:

545 pawnshops in the United States (operating primarily under the EZPAWN and Value Pawn & Jewelry brands).

622 pawnshops in Mexico (operating primarily under the Empeño Fácil and Cash Apoyo Efectivo brands).

193 pawnshops in Guatemala, El Salvador, and Honduras (operating under the GuatePrenda and MaxiEfectivo brands).

In fiscal year 2025 (ended September 30), Ezcorp reported revenues in Mexico of $267.3 million, representing an 8% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Its total revenue was $1.2743 billion in fiscal year 2025, a year-on-year increase of 9.7%.