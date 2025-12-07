Exports of sweeteners and starches from the United States to Mexico and Canada

Exports of corn-based sweeteners, starches, and ethanol byproducts from the United States to Mexico and Canada total approximately $900 million annually, according to the U.S. Grains and Bioproducts Council (USGBC).

This trade flow remains tariff-free under the zero-tariff provisions of the USMCA.

Sweetener exports

This export flow supports tens of thousands of jobs in processing and logistics in the U.S. Midwest. It also strengthens demand for freight transport to Gulf ports. Likewise, corn exported under the USMCA remains a pillar of the feed grain economy in North America.

The USGBC asserts that the agreement guarantees tariff-free trade and aligned sanitary and phytosanitary standards, which prevents discretionary restrictions such as Mexico’s attempt to curb genetically modified corn. In 2024, Mexico purchased nearly 1 billion bushels, equivalent to 6.5% of the U.S. harvest, consolidating its position as the largest foreign market.

Free trade

Since 1994, with the entry into force of NAFTA, U.S. corn exports to Mexico grew from 3 to 24.8 million tons in 2024. This is a sustained jump, equivalent to a compound annual rate of 9.38%.

In addition, Mexico imports nearly 23 million tons of feed each year. In that market, U.S. corn maintains its dominance, covering 99% of domestic demand.

Profiles

The USGBC brings together farmers and agribusinesses in the United States. It also promotes export markets for corn, sorghum, barley, DDGS, and ethanol. With a presence in 28 locations and programs in more than 50 countries, it promotes agricultural trade.

On the other hand, the USMCA remains the pillar that supports grain and ethanol exports to Mexico and Canada. Thus, it ensures regulated trade in North America and accounts for more than 35% of foreign sales of these products each year.