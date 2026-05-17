Customs brokers with customs agencies begin testing 

Customs brokers with customs agencies will conduct tests in preparation for the start of operations, according to the CAAAREM.

This information was announced in a preliminary circular dated May 15, 2026, addressed to the organization’s members.

Customs brokers with customs agencies

To kick off these tests, working groups were formed between the Mexican National Customs Agency (ANAM), the Tax Administration Service (SAT), and the Confederation of Customs Agents’ Associations of the Mexican Republic (CAAAREM).

From May 19 to 31, 2026, pilot tests will be conducted for those customs agents who agreed to participate in this process. Then, starting June 1, 2026, operations will formally begin under the customs agency model.

CAAAREM also reported that during the first week of June, the General Legal Directorate of Customs of the ANAM will issue official notifications. These notifications assign the authorization numbers under which the 80 currently authorized customs agencies will operate.

CAAAREM

A customs agency is a legal entity authorized by the Ministry of Finance and Public Credit to facilitate, on behalf of others, the customs clearance of goods. This is done under the various customs regimes provided for by law.

The license of a customs agent who is a member of a customs agency shall be deactivated from the electronic customs system pursuant to Article 167-E of the Customs Law. Consequently, it may only be used to carry out operations arising from the mandate conferred upon the customs agency in question. This is only valid as long as the agent remains a member of that agency.

The customs agency authorization shall be valid for the same period as the license with the longest validity among the customs brokers who are part of it. In addition, it may be extended for up to twenty additional years. Specifically, this extension is permitted in accordance with the same procedure for its issuance.

According to its own data, CAAAREM has more than 800 customs agents. And it represents 99% of customs agents at border, maritime, air, and inland points in the Mexican Republic. This is accomplished through the 38 associations of the profession.

Authorized Economic Operator

CAAAREM indicated that all customs agents authorized to operate as a customs agency should consider the following points: