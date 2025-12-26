Colefom suggests a mechanism for human mobility in the USMCA

Colefom suggests establishing a trilateral mechanism for human mobility within the framework of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA).

What is Colefom? A network of federations and organizations of Mexican migrants in the United States and Canada. It represents communities abroad, promotes civic participation, and defends the rights, dignity, and public policies in favor of Mexican migrants.

Human mobility in the USMCA

Although it did not specify which ones, the mechanism proposed by this organization would be similar to those included in other trade agreements.

Elena Gutiérrez, director of the Mexico-United States Program at Colefom (Collective of Mexican Migrant Federations and Organizations in the United States), made this recommendation to the USTR as part of the USMCA review.

Gutiérrez raised her voice. She demanded full respect for freedom of association and collective bargaining. She also called for harmonizing the procedures of the rapid response labor mechanism. The goal: affordable, direct, and transparent access to justice. “Fair competition requires fair rules,” she said.

In the area of labor markets, he brought up another issue: peace in North America. Violence, She warned, already impacts investment, employment, and productive communities. It also increases healthcare costs and reduces productivity.

Gutiérrez therefore proposed tackling the root causes. These include arms trafficking, money laundering, and investments that strengthen illicit networks. This implies stricter controls on weapons used by organized crime. It also means greater data sharing between Mexican and U.S. authorities. And it means reviewing the USMCA restrictions that limit government action against risky financial structures.

Human rights

Overall, he stressed, these are practical proposals. They are focused on security. And they are economically viable. They seek to strengthen North America in a context of high uncertainty. They reinforce supply chains. And they increase regional security. It is a human rights agenda with clear economic benefits, especially in the face of labor shortages.

The environmental proposal is also key. Gutiérrez called for the protection of biodiversity, water, and native seeds. Food security, he argued, is national security. For this reason, he called for avoiding commitments that affect peasant and indigenous rights. She also called for rejecting the privatization of seeds, maintaining the ban on genetically modified corn for human consumption, and excluding corn and beans from the agreement.

The conclusion focuses on territories. She called for the recognition of indigenous rights, the strengthening of community participation, and respect for the rights of nature. Environmental rules must be aligned with international treaties. In addition, any dispute must require prior investigation, prevention, mitigation, and remediation. This reduces conflicts, protects investments, and ensures long-term stability.