Claudia Sheinbaum’s negotiating style with Donald Trump stands out for its consideration of four principles.

Under Sheinbaum’s leadership, the Mexican government engaged in direct dialogue at the highest level with a considerable number of countries.

Claudia Sheinbaum, a Mexican scientist and politician, was born in 1962. She was head of the Mexico City government and a member of the Morena party. Recognized for her career in energy and the environment, she became president of Mexico in 2024.

With the United States, the dialogue was based on four principles: shared responsibility, mutual trust, coordination without subordination, and respect for sovereignty.

From October 2024 to June 2025, Mexican diplomacy in North America was transformed by changes in government in Mexico, the United States, and Canada.

In this new scenario, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs reaffirmed its commitment to protecting Mexican communities abroad. It also reaffirmed its commitment to regional economic integration and cooperation on migration, security, and infrastructure.

High-level political dialogue with the United States was consolidated.

Migration and security

Cooperation on security is a pillar of the Mexico-United States bilateral agenda. Faced with challenges such as synthetic drugs and arms trafficking, dialogue mechanisms were strengthened with shared responsibility, respect for sovereignty, and a comprehensive approach.

Following the presidential election in the United States in November 2024, the leaders of both countries held eight talks. This direct dialogue strengthened bilateral trust and allowed for progress in security, migration, and trade.

At the same time, the Mexican Foreign Ministry maintained continuous contact with its US counterpart. In February 2025, the First Binational High-Level Meeting on Security was held in Washington. During that same period, the foreign minister and the secretary of state held three talks and a meeting with their security cabinets.

The President of Mexico also reinforced the country’s global presence. She participated in the 19th G20 Summit in Rio de Janeiro, the 9th CELAC Summit in Tegucigalpa, and the 51st G7 Summit in Calgary. This consolidated Mexico’s leadership with innovative proposals.