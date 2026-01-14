China’s exports to the world grew 6.1% in 2025

China‘s exports to the world grew at a year-on-year rate of 6.1% in 2025, the country’s General Administration of Customs reported on Wednesday.

These trade flows only take into account products, not services.

China’s exports to the world

As a result, Chinese foreign sales reached a record 26.99 trillion yuan.

Among the goods that China exports to the world are telephones, computers, advanced electronic circuits, cars, electric accumulators, auto parts, semiconductors, and electrical transformers.

In contrast, China’s foreign purchases amounted to 18.48 trillion yuan in 2025, representing a 0.5% increase compared to 2014.

China’s main imports consist of advanced electronic circuits, oil, iron ore, gold, gas, copper ore, computers, and soybeans.

«Some countries have politicized trade issues and limited high-tech exports to China; otherwise, we would have imported more,» said Wang Jun, Vice Minister of Customs, referring to the United States, during a press conference.

Some of the largest destinations for Chinese exports were the United States, Hong Kong, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, India, and Russia. Conversely, the most prominent suppliers to the Chinese market include Taiwan, South Korea, the United States, Japan, Australia, Russia, and Brazil.

Economic development

China’s GDP grew by 1.1% in the third quarter of 2025 compared to the previous quarter. This figure exceeds, albeit marginally, the growth observed in the second quarter, which was 1.0% after a downward revision.

However, the year-on-year rate showed a slight slowdown, falling from 5.2% to 4.8%, its lowest rate in the last year. Even so, the Chinese economy continues to show signs of strength. Overall, it recorded annualized growth of 4.5% in the first three quarters of 2025.

In addition, the quarter’s performance was above market expectations. The consensus of analysts estimated 4.7% year-on-year, according to Bloomberg. It also exceeded CaixaBank Research‘s forecast, which pointed to 4.5 percent.