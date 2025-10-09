CFE’s share of power generation rises to 60%

The CFE’s share of power generation in Mexico rose to 60% in 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, the CFE’s installed generation capacity was 45,117 megawatts, an increase of 0.6% over 2023.

The domestic power generation mentioned above includes power generation for self-supply (independent power producers, or IPPs), which comes from the private sector and has experienced rapid growth in recent years.

In 2023, IPP power generation purchased by the CFE totaled 103.6 terawatt hours, an increase of 0.8% over the 102.8 terawatt hours purchased in 2023. Domestic power generation also considers power purchased by the CFE from private dedicated generation plants in long-term auctions (LTA).

CFE’s share

The administration of President Claudia Sheinbaum reports that the now-defunct Energy Regulatory Commission (CRE) granted permits to private individuals for the construction of power plants without considering the technical limits or the reinforcements required in the National Transmission Network (RNT).

Until 1999, the CFE guaranteed all electricity generation in the country; however, the introduction of private producers following the 2013 Reform led to its displacement.

According to the Ministry of Energy, during that year, the CFE contributed 63% of the total energy injected into the grid; in 2018, 52%; in 2020, it fell to 39%, and the trend would have continued downward had it not been for the corrective actions initiated in 2018.

The previous administration promoted measures to strengthen the CFE through new generation projects, network improvements, and a legal redesign of the sector.

In 2025, the Electricity Sector Law was enacted, setting a minimum share of 54% for the CFE and 46% for private companies. The current administration continues to consolidate the company as a “national energy bulwark,” with a focus on justice, well-being, and service expansion.

Projects

In addition, the CFE combats energy poverty by bringing electricity and internet to vulnerable communities.

On March 4, 2025, the CFE presented the 2025-2030 Generation Expansion Plan. The program includes 12 strategic projects, five of which are already underway, that will add 5,840 megawatts of capacity and benefit nine regions of the country, from Baja California Sur to Hidalgo.