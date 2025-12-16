Arca Continental leads soft drink sales in the southwestern United States

Arca Continental reported that it leads soft drink sales in the territories it operates in the southwestern United States.

According to Nielsen data as of December 31, 2024, the company is the leader in the soft drink category with a 57% market share in the territories where it operates, while Pepsi-Cola has a 12% share.

Soft drink sales

Arca Continental is one of The Coca-Cola Company’s main bottlers. It has been in operation for more than 99 years. It also has a presence in Mexico, the United States, and South America. In 2024, it recorded net sales of 237.004 billion pesos and net income of more than 19.563 billion.

Historical context: On April 1, 2017, the transaction agreed upon with TCCC in February of that year was finalized. With this, Arca Continental became the exclusive bottler in the southwestern United States. The franchise covers Texas and parts of Oklahoma, New Mexico, and Arkansas, after meeting regulatory and corporate conditions.

Logistics

Operations in the southwestern United States include seven production plants and 31 warehouses or CEDIs.

As of December 31, 2024, the distribution system in the southwestern United States includes 1,550 tractor trucks, 205 trailers, and 537 motor units. It also operates more than 110,000 refrigerators, 28,000 postmix machines, and 25,000 vending machines. The sales force totals 8,866 employees.

In this region, Arca Continental maintains a leadership position in a highly competitive environment. It stands out in soft drinks, mainly Coca-Cola and, in specific territories, Dr. Pepper. It competes with Pepsi-Cola, Nestlé, Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Danone, Kraft, Suntory Beverage & Food, and Unilever.

The company produces and markets products from The Coca-Cola Company under bottling agreements. In the United States, it operates two agreements: the Comprehensive Beverage Agreement and the Regional Manufacturing Agreement. Both cover the Southwest, including Oklahoma City and Tulsa, with a 10-year term and renewal option.