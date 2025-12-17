Alpek is the largest polyester producer in North America

In 2024, Alpek ranked as the largest polyester producer (with integrated operations) in North America, based on installed capacity.

It also led regional production of chemical precursors for this compound, according to Wood Mackenzie.

Largest polyester producer

In the polyester business, the customer base is concentrated on PET producers who purchase PTA from Alpek. Converters, who transform PET into bottles and containers, also participate. These products are then sold to mass consumption companies with global brands.

In addition, the business includes the production of PTA, PET resin and sheet, as well as recycled PET. These materials are mainly used for food and beverage packaging.

Polyester stands out for its strength and versatility. It is used in textile fibers and yarns for clothing, upholstery, and industrial applications. It also allows for technical applications in various productive sectors, which increases its global demand.

At the same time, international companies produce PET, fibers, and filaments for bottles, containers, films, and high-performance textiles. These materials are used in packaging, clothing, and industrial goods, thanks to their durability and adaptability.

In 2024, Alpek‘s polyester sales amounted to $99.937 billion, equivalent to 73% of its total revenue. At the same time, assets linked to this business totaled $89.951 billion, representing 77% of the total.

Production

Polyester is a synthetic material derived from petroleum. It is mainly manufactured in PET resin, fiber, and film. Its production combines PTA and MEG, from paraxylene.

According to Wood Mackenzie estimates, in 2024 global polyester production reached 98.2 million tons. Between 2019 and 2024, it recorded a compound annual growth rate of 2.7%. In this environment, Alpek is driving its expansion in polyester and EPS, with a focus on innovation, sustainability, and strategic relationships.

Raw materials

In the polyester chain, the main raw material is Px. This input is used to produce PTA. In turn, thanks to Alpek’s level of integration, PTA feeds the PET business. Thus, production efficiency is reinforced throughout the chain.

Px suppliers are global companies with extensive experience in the oil industry. These include Exxon Mobil, Flint Hills, and TotalEnergies. Over time, these relationships have been stable and reliable, allowing for the consolidation of strong ties between supplier and customer.