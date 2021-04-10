Embraer cuts its revenues 31% and its employees 14.8%

The Brazilian aeronautical manufacturer Embraer lowered its revenues 31% and its employees 14.8% in 2020, at year-on-year rates.

Headquartered in São José dos Campos, Embraer closed last year with 18,125 employees, this is 3,136 less than at the end of 2019.

Approximately 76% of the company‘s workforce is employed in Brazil.

Meanwhile, most of Embraer’s technical staff are trained in the main Brazilian engineering schools, including ITA, located in the city of São José dos Campos.

Embraer affirms that it fully supports the choice of the union for its employees.

In Brazil, 5.9% of the company’s employees are unionized and, according to Brazilian labor laws, salary readjustments and other clauses negotiated in collective agreements are extended to the entire category, resulting in 100% of employees covered by the clauses negotiated in these agreements.

Overall, Embraer is the world’s leading manufacturer of jets with up to 150 seats, based on the number of deliveries over the last decade.

For the year ended December 31, 2020, the company generated revenues of $ 3.771 million, of which approximately 93% were denominated in US dollars.

Embraer

Of its revenues last year, 29.6% came from its Commercial Aviation business unit, 28.4% was from its Executive Aviation business unit, 17.3% was from its Defense and Security business unit, 24.4% was from the Services and Support business unit and 0.3% was from its Other Related business unit.

As of December 31, 2020, the company had a total firm order book of US $ 14.4 billion.

Embraer has a diverse and global customer base, and its major commercial aircraft operators include some of the world’s largest mainline, low-cost and regional airlines.

As of March 31, 2021, its main E-Jet customers by number of aircraft in service are SkyWest, Republic, Envoy Air, Mesa, JetBlue, KLM Cityhopper, Azul, Aeromexico, J-Air, Air France HOP and Horizon Air.

At the same time, 90% of its firm backlog orders for the current EMBRAER 170/190 family of jets are from Republic Airlines and Skywest airlines.

In addition, its E-Jets E2 family order book comprises mainly orders from Azul, AerCap, AirCastle and AirPeace, which represent around 83% of our E-Jets E2 family orders.

