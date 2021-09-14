Electronic invoice issuance increases 10.6% in Mexico: SHCP

The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that the issuance of electronic invoices in Mexico increased 10.6% in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year.

With this, 4,148 million invoices were issued in the first half of the current year, which implied that an average of 265 invoices were processed per second.

From 2005 to June 2021, a total of 59,834.1 million invoices were issued and since 2011, the year from which issuers are registered, 10 million 23,045 taxpayers have issued at least one electronic invoice.

On the other hand, according to data from the SHCP, from 2004 to the end of June 2021, 16 million 997,452 taxpayers have carried out the registration process for the firm and the Tax Administration Service (SAT) has generated 30 million 942,042 certificates.

Between January and June 2021, 1 million 483,244 electronic signature certificates were generated, of which 592,423 taxpayers processed it for the first time (553,470 individuals and 38,953 legal entities) and 890,821 requested renewal (714,853 individuals and 175,968 legal entities).

At the end of June 2021, the register of active taxpayers stood at 79 million 515,421 active taxpayers, an increase of 1.0% compared to the register registered for the same period of 2020, that is, it grew by 751,234 taxpayers.

Regarding legal entities, the register was higher in 77,778 taxpayers, that is, 3.6% higher, registering a total of 2 million 246,756 taxpayers.

Regarding wage earners, the register increased by 399,016 taxpayers, that is, it was 0.9% higher, to stand at 46 million 846,632 taxpayers.

Finally, the list of non-salaried individuals increased by 274,440 taxpayers, that is, it grew 0.9% to reach 30 million 422,033 taxpayers.