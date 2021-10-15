Electricity exports: Canada has a surplus of US $ 1.4 billion with the US

Canada leads electricity exports to the United States, with which it has a surplus of 1.4 billion dollars in this product.

Above all, Canada is a leading energy supplier to the northeastern United States.

Both countries have highly integrated power grids, with bilateral trade of $ 2.3 billion through more than 30 major cross-border transmission lines.

Also, according to the State Department, the two countries are associated through North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which guarantees the security (physical and cybernetic) and the reliability of their shared electrical network.

Canadian hydropower import and hydrogen storage have received renewed attention as a means of transition to renewable energy, including as base load power for solar and wind power projects.

Electricity exports

In their Roadmap for a Renewed Partnership between the Two Nations, President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau pledged to strengthen the implementation of the Paris Agreement to increase the scale and speed of action to address the climate crisis.

At the Climate Leaders Summit hosted by the United States on April 22, 2021, Prime Minister Trudeau announced that Canada would increase its commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40-45% by 2030, compared to 2005 , well beyond the previous goal of 30 percent.

To keep the goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius within reach, the United States and Canada are working across sectors to increase innovation and deployment to reduce emissions.

They also cooperate to deepen understanding and improve resilience to shared climate impacts.

In addition to close bilateral collaboration, Canada and the United States cooperate in multilateral groups to increase global climate ambition.