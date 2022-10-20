El Puerto de Liverpool: Supply Chain and Logistics

El Puerto de Liverpool reported that its deliveries in five days or less improved 15% in the third quarter of 2022 versus the same period last year.

Click & Collect continues to recover its level, reaching during the third quarter 34% of digital sales, 9 percentage points above the previous year.

At the same time, direct store deliveries represented 16.7% of the total, growing 2.4 times versus the previous year.

At the end of the quarter, the company had a 26% increase in inventories, which is in line with its commercial planning and reflects both the normalization of supply chains and year-end promotional events, including those associated with the World Cup.

El Puerto de Liverpool stated that thanks to its efficient migration to the new logistics project, during September 2022 it closed the doors of its distribution center located in Huehuetoca.

With this closure, the company operates 100% of Big Ticket merchandise in PLAN.

The PLAN project, Plataforma Logística Arco Norte, transforms its supply chain with important innovations in infrastructure, transportation, management and distribution of merchandise.

The Big Ticket warehouse integrates for the first time the logistics processes of Liverpool, Suburbia and Boutiques.

With this, the company now has the capacity to serve up to 70% more customers, providing them with better service.

El Puerto de Liverpool and its subsidiary companies operate a department store chain founded in 1847, which sells a wide variety of products such as men’s, women’s and children’s clothing and accessories, household goods, furniture, cosmetics and other consumer products.

The company has a significant presence throughout Mexico. As of September 30, 2022, it operated a total of 123 department stores under the Liverpool name, 111 specialty boutiques and 172 stores under the Suburbia name.

Distribution centers

El Puerto de Liverpool considers the logistics area to be a fundamental part of providing its customers and suppliers with adequate service in terms of both time and facilities.

Thus, it has three important reception-distribution centers in the State of Mexico, where the handling of minor and major goods is concentrated. It also moves imported goods of this nature and parcels, thus minimizing warehouse space requirements and facilitating direct deliveries from suppliers and the distribution of merchandise to the metropolitan area and the interior of the country.

The company also has several regional distribution centers in Mexico City, Guadalajara, Veracruz, Monterrey, Puebla, Villahermosa, Chihuahua, Tepic, Aguascalientes, Oaxaca, Ciudad Obregón, Hermosillo, León, Acapulco, Cancún, Ciudad Juárez, Morelia, Tampico, Tapachula, Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Mazatlán.