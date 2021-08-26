Eduardo Tricio Haro advises Orbia, Televisa, Banamex and Aeroméxico

Eduardo Tricio Haro is a member of the Board of Directors of the companies Orbia, Televisa, Banamex, Aeroméxico and Aurea Solar.

In general, the Board of Directors establishes the guidelines and the strategy for conducting the business and supervises compliance with them.

Above all, Tricio Haro serves as President of Grupo Lala and Grupo Nuplen.

As of December 31, 2020, Grupo Lala had 29 production plants, 173 distribution centers and more than 40,000 employees in Mexico, Brazil, the United States and Central America.

In addition, Grupo Lala’s fleet exceeded 7,500 units organized for the distribution of more than 600 products that reached more than 628,000 points of sale.

At the end of December 2020, this company generated net sales of 80,831 million pesos, an operating profit of 3,671 million pesos and an EBITDA of 8,022 million pesos.

Eduardo Tricio Haro

He was born in the city of Torreón, Mexico, and is a Zootechnical Agronomist Engineer from the Instituto Tecnológico y de Estudios Superiores de Monterrey.

Tricio Haro has chaired Grupo Lala’s Board of Directors since 2000 and has been a member of its board for almost 30 years.

He also directs the LALA Foundation, whose objective is to provide support to thousands of children and young people with limited resources, through social and food programs that cover their basic nutritional needs.

What else does Eduardo Tricio Haro do? He is a member of the council of various organizations among which are: the Hospital Infantil de México “Federico Gómez”, the Cancer Institute, the National Institute of Medical Sciences and Nutrition “Salvador Zubirán”, Mexicanos Primero, A.C. and the Latin American Conservation Council The Nature Conservancy (LACC).

In addition, among other functions, the Board of Directors is the legal representative of the Company and has the broadest powers for the administration of the Company’s business, with general power for lawsuits and collections, managing assets and exercising acts of ownership. , without limitation, to appoint and remove the general director, directors, managers, officers and attorneys-in-fact, and to determine their powers.