ECCE: USDOC Invites Analysis

The U.S. Department of Commerce (USDOC) issued an invitation to analyze the benefits of Mexico’s Complying Company in Foreign Trade (ECCE) Program.

The Ministry of Economy published the ECCE on September 7, 2022.

In broad terms, the ECCE is a best practice certification model for foreign trade compliance for Mexican companies.

Among others, ECCE certification provides administrative benefits to foreign trade operations to eliminate unproductive procedures, paperwork and requirements, reduce additional costs related to customs compliance and endorse the trade facilitation commitments made by Mexico in the Treaty between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA) and the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The document explains the process for companies to participate before September 30, 2022 in the first stage of the ECCE program.

The ECCE will not replace any other certification or program (such as Authorized Economic Operators -OEA- or VAT certification), it is independent and seeks to grant benefits from various Mexican government agencies.

ECCE

The USDOC recommends that U.S. exporters be in communication with their Mexican customers and partners about these new benefits and be prepared for the legal, tax and customs implications of this update.

There is still little information on this certification so please refer to the official website for complete requirements on this page.