Eaton makes 5 acquisitions in a year

Eaton Corporation, a multinational power management company with global headquarters in Dublin, Ireland, made five acquisitions in one year.

To start with, on March 17, 2021, Eaton acquired Tripp Lite for $1.65 billion, net of cash received.

Tripp Lite is a leading provider of power quality products and connectivity solutions including single-phase uninterruptible power supply systems, rack power distribution units, surge protectors, and cabinets for the data center, industrial, medical, industrial, medical and communications markets in America.

Then, on March 22, 2021, Eaton acquired Green Motion SA, a leading Swiss-based designer and manufacturer of electric vehicle charging hardware and related software.

Green Motion SA was acquired for $106 million, including $49 million in cash paid at closing and $57 million of estimated fair value of contingent future consideration based on 2023 and 2024 revenue performance.

In a third acquisition, on March 29, 2021, the company purchased a 50% stake in HuanYu High Tech, a subsidiary of HuanYu Group that manufactures and markets low-voltage circuit breakers and contactors in China and throughout Asia. HuanYu High Tech has production operations in Wenzhou.

On June 1, 2021, Eaton acquired Cobham Mission Systems (CMS) for $2.8 billion, net of cash received. CMS is a leading manufacturer of air-to-air refueling, environmental and actuation systems primarily for the defense markets.

Finally, on January 5, 2022, Eaton purchased Royal Power Solutions for $600 million.

Based in the United States, Royal Power Solutions is a manufacturer of high-precision electrical connectivity components used in the electric vehicle, energy management, industrial and mobility markets.

Eaton is a smart power management company. In its own words, by capitalizing on the global growth trends of electrification and digitalization, the company is accelerating the planet’s transition to renewable energy, helping to solve the world’s most pressing energy management challenges and doing its best to its interest groups and society as a whole.

Founded in 1911, Eaton has been listed on the New York Stock Exchange for nearly a century. It reported revenue of $19.6 billion in 2021 and serves clients in more than 170 countries.

