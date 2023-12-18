e.GO: Bosch partnership and advanced robotics

e.GO is a German-based battery electric vehicle (BEV) manufacturer that uses advanced robotics in its welding system.

Being a research and development-oriented academic startup, and based on a history of experience in vehicle construction, its business operations encompass the production and sale of BEVs, along with digital solutions such as various mobile app functionalities and over-the-air communication.

By the end of 2022, e.GO had delivered more than 1,200 BEVs to customers in Germany, who use e.GO vehicles primarily in urban environments.

The company has implemented a highly automated welding system using advanced robotics, which produces the aluminum space frame, and an intelligent assembly process, which saves resources compared to traditional large and complex assembly lines.

Its advanced robotic solution offers a simultaneous three-dimensional welding operation that assembles the 3D aluminum space frame in nearly seven minutes, with the highest accuracy, the least exposure to human error, and all connected and controlled by its Internet of Production (IoP) IT architecture.

Advanced robotics

Driven by sustainability and usability, e.GO’s distinctive vehicle design combines innovative technology with a unique marriage of materials that offers durability, reusability and value for money.

e.GO’s innovative battery solution allows for flexible and intelligent recharging, whole battery replacement, easier repairs and possible future technology upgrades.

e.GO is ready to produce its BEVs in-house at its fully digital and disruptive MicroFactory at its headquarters in Aachen, Germany.

In parallel, e.GO is preparing to launch an additional MicroFactory in North Macedonia that is expected to start production in the course of 2025 and the launch of another MicroFactory in Southeastern Europe that is expected to start production in the second half of 2025.

Bosch

In addition, the company is evaluating the incentive schemes in place at both the federal and state levels with the goal of selecting a state for its potential MicroFactory in the United States.

To offer its customers a full range of after-sales services, e.GO has partnered with Bosch, which contributes to a network of nearly 80 service workshops throughout Germany.