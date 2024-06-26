E-Customs in Canada: 100 offices

Since the beginning of 2024, Canada has been offering import clearance services through e-Customs in 100 offices.

This Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) service is provided at all major ports of entry in Canada.

CBSA offices at major ports offer an e-mail address and digital stamping service that can be used by importers and customs service providers in lieu of submitting certain paper documents (including Form B3-3) in person.

E-Customs

According to the World Trade Organization (WTO), e-Customs, which was piloted prior to the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic, was found to be an effective tool in addressing some of the difficulties faced by customs offices during the pandemic.

As a result, the use of e-Customs quickly spread to all ports of entry, and has been formalized as a permanent process.

Canada’s exports have always reflected the country’s high endowment in natural resources.

Foreign trade

Among the world’s largest product exporting economies, Canada ranked twelfth in 2023.

Its foreign sales were US$568 billion, down 5% year-on-year.

In contrast, Canadian imports of goods declined by 2% to US$559 billion.

Canada thus ranked 13th among the world’s leading importing economies.

Diversification

While Canada’s exports have diversified over time, commodities remain an important part of Canada’s exports.

In 2022, rising energy prices meant that energy commodity exports accounted for 27.2 percent of Canada’s merchandise exports, followed by consumer goods (11.4 percent) and metallic and non-metallic mineral products (11.0 percent).

Together, these three components accounted for 48.9 percent of total merchandise exports in 2022.

Canada and the United States are each other’s most important trading partners, reflecting the physical proximity of the two countries and their close economic and financial relationship.