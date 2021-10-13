Dow and Fuenix Ecogy Group will increase production of circular plastics

Dow and Fuenix Ecogy Group reported that they will expand the companies’ initial agreement to scale production of circular plastics through advanced recycling with the construction of a second plant in Weert, the Netherlands.

To do this, the new plant will process 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste into pyrolysis oil feedstock, which will be used to produce a new circular plastic at Dow’s Terneuzen plant in the Netherlands.

Overall, Dow’s plastics, industrial intermediates, coatings and silicones business portfolio offers a wide range of differentiated science-based products and solutions for its customers in high-growth market segments such as packaging, infrastructure, mobility and consumer attention.

At the end of 2020, Dow operated 106 manufacturing plants in 31 countries and employed approximately 35,700 people.

Circular plastics

In 2019, a Dow agreement with the Fuenix Ecogy Group, based in Weert, the Netherlands, involves the supply of pyrolysis oil feedstock, which is manufactured from recycled plastic waste.

The raw material will be used to produce virgin polymers at Dow’s production facilities in Terneuzen.

In addition to increasing the flexibility of the company‘s raw material, this is an important step forward in increasing raw material recycling – the process of breaking down mixed plastic waste into its original form to make new virgin polymers.

Also, the polymers produced from this pyrolysis oil will be identical to products produced from traditional raw materials and as such can be used in the same applications, including food packaging.

By its own description, Dow combines global breadth, asset integration and scale, focused innovation, and leading business positions to achieve profitable growth.

The company’s ambition is to become the most innovative, customer-centric, inclusive and sustainable materials science company, aiming to deliver a sustainable future for the world through its materials science expertise and collaboration with our partners.