Dos Bocas Refinery relies on Baxcomext

Bancomext granted financing in a revolving line for 600 million pesos in 2021 for the procurement and supply of steel, rod, plate and structural profiles in the construction of the Dos Bocas Refinery.

At the end of last year, the Mexican government reported that the Dos Bocas refinery in Tabasco will be called Olmeca and will be inaugurated on July 2, 2022.

In addition to the capital expenditure budget, Pemex‘s financial investment budget includes capital contributions from the Mexican government, which are used for the construction of the Dos Bocas Refinery by its subsidiary PTI Infraestructura de Desarrollo.

In 2021, the budget allocated for this purpose amounted to 45,050 million pesos and the effective contributions during 2021 reached 113,785 million pesos.

For 2022, the financial investment budget includes 45,000 million pesos for the construction of the Dos Bocas Refinery.

In the fourth quarter of 2021, the crude process of the National Refining System of Mexico averaged 739,900 barrels per day, 155,500 barrels per day higher than the same quarter of 2020.

During the fourth quarter of 2021, all the refineries of the National Refining System registered better operating performance compared to the same period in 2021: Salina Cruz with a process of 168,600 barrels per day, Minatitlán with 142,900 barrels per day, Salamanca with 115,100 barrels per day, Tula with 111,200 barrels per day, Cadereyta with 106,800 barrels per day and Madero with 95,400 barrels per day.

Other actions that are carried out to achieve this objective are the rehabilitation of the six refineries of the National Refining System, the construction of the new Dos Bocas refinery and the Tula Refinery for Residual Use.

The National Refining System rehabilitation program emphasizes addressing critical risks at Pemex facilities, restoring asset reliability, improving efficiency, and stabilizing Pemex’s crude oil processing.

To this end, from September 2019 at least until December 2021, major and minor repairs were carried out at various facilities of the National Refining System.

Most of the repairs were made to its crude oil distillation units, combines, viscosity reducers, cokers, catalytic reformers, solvent desalination units, catalytic reformers, methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE) units, alkylation units , isomerization units, hydrotreaters and sulfur recovery units, as well as facilities in the main service area and storage tanks.

The rehabilitation program of the National Refining System will continue during 2022.

