Dominos’s Pizza invests US $ 74 million in Dash Brands and technology

Dominos’s Pizza invested $ 74.2 million in the acquisition of Dash Brands and technology expenses primarily in the first half of its 2020 fiscal year.

Overall, Dominos’s Pizza is the world’s largest pizza company based on global retail sales, with some 17,000 locations in more than 90 markets globally, according to data at the end of 2019.

Cash used in investing activities consisted primarily of an investment in Dash Brands of $ 40.0 million and capital expenditures of $ 33.7 million (driven primarily by investments in technology initiatives, supply chain hubs, and corporate stores).

Likewise, the cash used in investment activities was 2.5 million dollars in the two fiscal quarters of 2019, which consisted mainly of 25.7 million capital expenditures (mainly driven by investments in technology initiatives and supply chain centers).

This use of cash was partially offset by the maturities of investments in advertising funds, restricted by $ 15.2 million and the income from the sale of assets of $ 8.2 million, which is mainly related to the sale in stores of 2019.

Dominos’s Pizza: your purchase

In the second quarter of 2020, a company subsidiary acquired a non-controlling interest in Dash Brands for $ 40 million.

Dominos’s Pizza is contractually obligated to invest an additional $ 40.0 million in Dash Brands in the first quarter of 2021, assuming certain performance conditions are met.

If such performance conditions are not met, Dominos has the option to make such additional investment at its discretion.

The company is primarily a franchisor, with approximately 98% of Dominos’s Pizza stores currently owned and operated by independent franchisees.

The franchise enables a person to be their own employer and maintain control over all employment related issues and pricing decisions, while benefiting from Dominos’s Pizza global brand, operating system and financial resources.

