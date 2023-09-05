Domestic food aid in the United States totaled $193,778.3 million in the marketing year of October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022.

For its largest amount, in the first place, there are the Food and Consumption Services (FCS), where through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) (formerly the Food Stamp Program) financial assistance was allocated to the low-income population for the purchase of nutritious food for an amount of 148.515 million dollars.

Also in FCS, the Child Nutrition Programs stood out, which provide cash and products so that children have access to adequate diets. Includes Special Milk Distribution Programs and School Lunch and Breakfast Programs, Programs for Homeless Children, and Other Programs. For all this, the US government granted 37.213 million dollars.

In addition, within the FCS, the Special Program of Nutritional Supplements for Women, Infants and Children (WIC), with food supplements to improve the health of low-income mothers, infants and children, had an item of 5,609 million Dollars,

On the other hand, through the Agricultural Products Marketing Service (AMS): Article 32, purchases of basic products that are distributed to low-income sectors of the population, including children and the elderly, were financed with 1,237 million dollars.

The Commodity Assistance Program (CAP), which includes programs that were previously independent: Food Supplements Program, Emergency Food Aid, Assistance to Indian Reservations, Assistance to the Pacific Islands and Nutrition for People of Age, had a game of 743 million dollars.

