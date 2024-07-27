Dole plc: grape, banana and pineapple production

Dole plc is a leading global grape, banana and pineapple producer with operations in Latin America.Among other countries, the company has operations in Ecuador, Peru, Chile and Costa Rica.These are countries that occupy the first position in foreign sales of some fruits.For example, Ecuador was the largest exporter of bananas in the world in 2023, with 3.8 billion dollars.Peru and Chile ranked first and second among the main exporters of grapes on a global scale, with 1.75 and 950 million dollars respectively last year.Costa Rica was the world’s leading pineapple exporter in 2023, with US$2.4 billion.

Dole plc

The company owns approximately 51,679 acres in Costa Rica. This land is mainly used for banana and pineapple production. In Honduras, Dole plc has 35,227 acres for the same crops. In Ecuador, the company uses 8,752 acres to produce bananas, while in Guatemala, in collaboration with a JV partner, it uses 4,204 acres also for bananas.Dole plc leases 4,780 acres in Central America through subsidiaries and JV partners, dedicated to banana and pineapple.

Logistics

The company operates numerous packing plants and cold storage facilities throughout the region to support its tropical fruit operations. Its vessels operate from terminals in Costa Rica, Ecuador, Honduras, Guatemala, and Colombia. In Ecuador, it owns and operates a port. Elsewhere, the company works on a combination of leases and throughput fees with port operators and owners.The company owns 2,760 acres and leases an additional 3,700 acres in Chile, dedicated to diversified agricultural production. In Peru, 329 acres are owned and an additional 250 acres are leased for a variety of crops. Similarly, in Brazil, 735 acres are leased for mango and grape production. In Mexico, 261 acres are leased specifically for soft fruit operations.

Packing Plants

In addition, 14 packing plants are managed in Chile, nine of which are equipped with cold storage facilities. In Argentina, there is one packing plant that includes a cold storage facility.