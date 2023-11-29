The area of the Development Pole for the Wellbeing of Ciudad Ixtepec is located 3.5 km from the railway line Z, in its section Salina Cruz, Oaxaca Medias Aguas, Veracruz.

This development pole is part of the Interoceanic Corridor of the Isthmus of Tehuantepec (CIIT).

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec is the narrowest portion of Mexico and North America in general, separating the Pacific Ocean from the waters of the Gulf of Mexico and the Atlantic Ocean.

Efforts to convert it into an inter-oceanic trade route date back to the early 19th century, and a rail line through the Isthmus operated profitably between 1907 and the opening of the Panama Canal in 1914.

The administration of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador intends to make the Transisthmian route competitive with the Panama Canal, thus boosting regional economic growth in the states of Oaxaca and Veracruz.

The area of the Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Ciudad Ixtepec has a strategic location, since it has a road frontage of approximately 1.5 km on the Federal Highway MEX-185 D, and is close to the Ixtepec-Guevea de Humboldt State Highway, and 33 km from the National Airport of Ixtepec, with a potential for connectivity to other national and international markets.

Ciudad Ixtepec

The Polo de Desarrollo para el Bienestar Ciudad Ixtepec is located in the municipality of Ciudad Ixtepec, in the state of Oaxaca, whose neighboring municipalities are: Asunción Ixtaltepec, Santo Domingo Chihuitán, Santo Domingo Petapa and El Barrio de Soledad, all in the same state: Asunción Ixtaltepec, Santo Domingo Chihuitán, Santo Domingo Petapa and El Barrio de la Soledad, all in the same state.

According to the Population and Housing Census 2020, the total population of the municipalities mentioned in the previous paragraph is greater than 50,000 inhabitants.

The Isthmus of Tehuantepec presents social deprivation above the national average, as well as the state averages. This hinders balanced development and equitable growth.