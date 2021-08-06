Demand for logistics services remains strong in the world: Maersk

The demand for logistics services remained strong in the world during the second quarter of 2021, reported the Maersk company.

In this context and during that period, the company reported revenues of $ 14.2 billion.

Maersk is an integrated container logistics company with a workforce of more than 80,000 employees, operating in 130 countries.

According to this company, the demand for logistics services remained strong in global supply chains in the second quarter, mainly led by imports to the United States and supported by the rebound in spending on consumer goods and corporate CAPEX.

Attempts to restock inventory, particularly in the United States and Europe, and the ongoing channel shift to e-commerce and omnichannel delivery provided additional support.

But Maersk also pondered that the supply side of the logistics industry continued to be disrupted by Covid-19 and capacity shortages: container availability and air capacity remained tight, waiting times for ships outside ports. remained long and storage capacity continued to be a bottleneck, caused recently by the Covid-19-related lockdown of terminals in Yantian, China.

Logistics services

The result has been a shortage of equipment and challenged supply chain management services that led to a price hike.

Despite a rebound in container volumes in recent quarters, global container demand has averaged 3% annual growth since 2019, in line with historical trend.

In addition, much of the increase to date has been driven by the United States, where demand for technology and retail products has been supported by transient drivers related to the pandemic.

Measured compared to 2020, the recovery in world trade remained strong during the second quarter with container demand increasing by around 19% and global air cargo (CTK) volumes by 26% in the three months to April. (8.4% compared to the same period in 2019).

Meanwhile, consumption of goods remained especially strong in the United States and began to recover in Europe.

North American container imports from the Far East increased 35% in the second quarter, while European imports from the Far East grew 20% in the second quarter.

