Del Taco Restaurants (Del Taco), a restaurant operator and franchisor in the United States, managed to operate 600 restaurants by the end of 2021.

After operating 580 units at the end of 2018, it increased that number to 596 in both 2019 and 2020.

The company‘s restaurants offer fresh, fast, made-to-order cuisine, including both Mexican-inspired dishes and American classics.

As of December 28, 2021, there were 600 Del Taco restaurants, most of them in the Pacific Southwest.

The company serves its guests freshly prepared, high-quality food typical of fast casual restaurants, but with the speed, convenience and value associated with traditional quick service restaurants (QSRs).

With attributes of both a fast casual restaurant and a QSR, a combination the company calls QSR+, Del Taco occupies a place in the restaurant market unlike most competitors.

Generally, their food is prepared in working kitchens where guests watch cooks grill marinated chicken and steak, chop tomatoes and cilantro for salsa, grate cheddar cheese, slice avocados, and slow cook whole pinto beans.

And the company believes it is poised for growth, operating within a fast-growing segment of the restaurant industry, the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment.

Del Taco

Their distinctive menu offers a mix of Mexican-inspired fare like tacos and burritos and American classics like “Double Del” cheeseburgers, crinkle fries and milkshakes.

The company started our first restaurant in Yermo, California, in 1964.

The original restaurant had a simple menu consisting of 19-cent tacos, tostadas and fries and 24-cent cheeseburgers.

Over the past 57 years, now located in 16 states, the business has grown to 294 company-operated and 306 franchise-operated restaurants as of December 28, 2021.

Fusion

On December 5, 2021, the company entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger with Jack in the Box Inc.

Pursuant to the 2021 Merger Agreement, and subject to the terms and conditions thereof, a wholly owned subsidiary of Jack in the Box will be merged into Del Taco, with Del Taco as the surviving corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Jack in the Box.

