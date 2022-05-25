David Antonio Díaz Almazán, from Arteris to Aleatica

David Antonio Díaz Almazán was appointed General Director of Aleatica, one of the leading transportation companies in Mexico, in March 2022.

Before joining Aleatica, he was CFO of X-Elio, a global renewable energy developer and operator owned by KKR and Brookfield.

Between 2013 and 2018 he was CEO of Arteris, one of the largest toll road operators in Brazil.

Arteris is a Joint Venture owned by Abertis and Brookfield.

Between 2002 and 2013 he worked at the Abertis Group where he held several key executive positions (Director of Strategy and Mergers and Acquisitions and General Director of Autopistas de América).

Between 1992 and 2001 he worked at the “La Caixa” Group.

Díaz Almazán has also been a director of several infrastructure companies such as Cellnex (the main wireless telecommunications infrastructure operator in Europe) or TBI (a global airport operator).

Díaz Almazán has a degree and a Master’s degree in Business Administration and Management from ESADE/Polytechnic University of Catalonia.

Aleatica’s Board of Directors is made up of eight proprietary members and an alternate member of the equity directors and is in charge of managing its business.

The directors remain in office for 1 year and can be reelected annually. The appointment of the members of the Board of Directors corresponds to the Assembly of Shareholders. The Board of Directors meets at least once a quarter in ordinary session.

In accordance with the law, at least 25% of the directors must be independent according to the definition assigned to said term in the Securities Market Law.

Aleatica’s bylaws provide for the appointment of alternate directors to cover the absences of the proprietary directors at the Board meetings.

Aleatica has positioned itself as a relevant transport infrastructure operator in the industry within the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, both due to the number of concessions assigned and the number of highways managed.

The company operates infrastructure that covers the basic transportation needs of the national population through seven highways strategically located in Mexico City, the State of Mexico and the State of Puebla, as well as the Toluca International Airport.

Aleática passed from OHL to the Australian investor IFM in 2018.

