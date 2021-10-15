Daniel Rodríguez Cofré will be the new CEO of FEMSA

Daniel Rodríguez Cofré will be the new CEO of FEMSA from 2022, replacing Miguel Eduardo Padilla Silva, the company reported in a statement.

FEMSA is a Mexican multinational company that participates in the beverage industry, and in the commercial and restaurant sectors.

Who is Daniel Rodríguez Cofré? He joined FEMSA in 2015 as Corporate and Finance Director and, since January 2016, he has been General Director of FEMSA Comercio.

Previously, Rodríguez Cofré held different management positions at Shell and was General Director of Finance and General Director of Cencosud.

At FEMSA Comercio, he helped grow OXXO’s leadership, and laid the foundation for its digital transformation in Mexico, while developing attractive growth opportunities in South America.

Under his direction, FEMSA’s Health Division became a regional platform, while the Fuel Division’s operations in Mexico were consolidated.

He has also been an alternate director on the Boards of Directors of Coca Cola FEMSA and FEMSA.

On his part, Padilla Silva is a member of the board of directors of Coca-Cola FEMSA, Lamosa, Universidad Tec Milenio and Grupo Coppel.

FEMSA is a leading company that participates in the following businesses:

In the beverage industry through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest public bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume.

In the commerce industry through FEMSA Comercio, which comprises the following divisions: (1) the Proximity Division, operating OXXO ; a chain of small-format stores; (2) the Fuel Division, operating the OXXO Gas service station chain, and (3) the Health Division, which includes pharmacies and related operations.

; a chain of small-format stores; (2) the Fuel Division, operating the OXXO Gas service station chain, and (3) the Health Division, which includes pharmacies and related operations. Also, in the beer industry, through the Investment in Heineken, which is the second largest shareholding position in Heineken, one of the world’s leading brewers with a presence in more than 70 countries.

In other adjacent businesses through Other Businesses (which are described below), including logistics services, specialized distribution, point of sale refrigeration and plastic solutions.