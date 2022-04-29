CYDSA expands its production of chlorine and caustic soda

CYDSA will expand its production of chlorine and caustic soda with the construction of a new plant in Coatzacoalcos, Veracruz, Mexico.

In 2021, CYDSA’s productive investments totaled 82 million dollars. The amount mainly includes expenditures for the construction of this new plant that is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2022, with the capacity to annually produce 100,000 tons of chlorine and 112,000 tons of caustic soda, with the possibility of increasing this capacity by up to 50% through minor investments.

With the completion of this project, the company planned that, as of 2023, all the products of this business will be manufactured using the most efficient technology available in the use of energy and with less impact on the environment.

Likewise, of the 82 million dollars of investments, 26 million dollars were used to maintain production processes under normal operating conditions, and to update some of the company’s assets.

Additionally, these investments include the Salt Business Projects for Domestic Consumption and Industrial Applications focused on improving both marketing logistics, through the construction of a Distribution Center for Finished Products, and operational flexibility through the drilling of a new well for brine extraction.

Finally, the investments will be directed to Electricity and Steam Cogeneration Business Projects, aimed at ensuring the stability of the operation, as well as items from other minor Projects.

CYDSA

Industria Química del Istmo, a subsidiary of CYDSA, produces chlorine and caustic soda, as well as cylinder chlorine, sodium hypochlorite, hydrochloric acid and potassium hydroxide (caustic potash).

It has a production plant located in Coatzacoalcos, where it manufactures all these products, as well as plants in Tlaxcala, Tlaxcala and Hermosillo, Sonora, specialized in sodium hypochlorite and chlorine in cylinders.

The installed total annual production capacity of the Coatzacoalcos production plant is 90,000 tons of chlorine and 100,800 of caustic soda.

In 2021, capacity utilization in the production of chlorine-caustic soda was 87%. During 2020, the project began to build a new production plant with state-of-the-art technology, with the capacity to annually manufacture from 100,000 to 150,000 tons of chlorine and from 112,000 to 169,000 tons of caustic soda.

The Salt Business for Domestic Consumption and Industrial Applications, through a multi-stage project completed in 2017, aimed at redesigning and renewing the manufacturing process, made Sales del Istmo the largest manufacturing plant of evaporated natural salt in the American Continent , with the capacity to produce 800 thousand tons per year.

Hydrocarbon storage

Considering the new and potential levels of production capacity of this Business, it was decided to continue ensuring the availability of brine for the manufacture of evaporated natural salt, by drilling an additional well dedicated exclusively to the extraction and supply of this basic raw material.

The completion of this well, located in the region of the salt dome owned by CYDSA, south of Coatzacoalcos, guarantees the supply of brine for a period of at least five years.

With this project, the competitive position of Sales del Istmo is strengthened, giving flexibility to continue evaluating the convenience of developing new brine caverns, with the capacity to be used later in projects of the Hydrocarbon Processing and Underground Storage Business.

Comparte esto: Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

Telegram

WhatsApp



Me gusta esto: Me gusta Cargando...