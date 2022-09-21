Creative industries in Mexico’s new industrial policy

Mexico‘s government is interested in developing creative industries such as the film industry, the television industry, video games, live entertainment, virtual platforms and fashion.

In fact, this Tuesday, the Ministry of Economy released five strategic sectors in its new industrial policy, among which are the creative industries.

The other sectors are: agri-food; electric-electronics; electromobility; and medical and pharmaceutical services.

The Ministry of Economy stated that the creative industries include several productive activities with the highest growth in Mexico and with the greatest expansion during the Covid-19 pandemic.

In addition, Mexico is one of the most competitive countries in the film sector in Latin America and has the conditions to be the regional leader.

In sum, the creative industries generate more than 1,220,000 jobs, while the GDP of culture represents 2.9% of Mexico’s total GDP.

The government considers that the central and south-southeast zones have the greatest potential for the development of the sector in the country.

Creative industries

On January 26, 2022, the XVI Presidential Summit of the Pacific Alliance was held in Bahía Málaga, Colombia; as a result of this meeting, the Declaration for the Strengthening of the Creative Economy was signed, which represents a boost to culture and creativity within the four partner countries, Mexico, Colombia, Chile and Peru.

Then, from July 25 to 27, 2022, under the coordination of Mexico as Pro-Tempore President of the Pacific Alliance, the “X Pacific Alliance Entrepreneurship and Innovation Forum, LAB4+” was held in virtual format, having as target markets the United States, Canada, Singapore, Korea and the Pacific Alliance countries.

This event benefited startups and service exporting companies from the four countries that make up the bloc, from the IT sectors and subsectors (Internet of Things, Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Virtual Reality, Augmented Reality, software for creative and cultural industries), as well as AgTech, EdTech, PropTech, HealthTech and FinTech.

On the other hand, on September 30, 2021, the work of the 2nd Mexico-European Union Creative Industries Meeting was concluded, which featured nine round tables specialized in international markets for economic recovery, as well as a day of B2B business meetings.

The roundtables were attended by 1,000 people, while the meetings were attended by 150 companies. As part of the Emerging Cooperation Laboratory of the Creative Mexico initiative, together with the Cultural Center of Spain in Mexico, the cycle of dialogues Obrajes del Pensamiento was held from September to November 2021, bringing together 70 people from the Kingdom of Spain and Mexico to think about culture and the arts in the post-pandemic.