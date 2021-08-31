The Corsa Gerdau company obtained the acceptance of an anti-dumping investigation on imports of steel beams to Mexico.

These beams are type I and type H originating in Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom, regardless of the country of origin.

Since April 29, 2021, Gerdau Corsa made this request to the International Business Practices Unit of the Ministry of Economy.

First, Gerdau Corsa argued that steel beam imports from Germany, Spain and the United Kingdom enter the Mexican market under conditions of price discrimination.

Regarding this, the company indicated that, during the period analyzed, said imports increased significantly in absolute terms and in relation to the Apparent National Consumption (CNA), displacing the domestic industry, as well as imports from other origins.

Corsa Gerdau also indicated that the increase in investigated imports forced it to contain and reduce the price of steel beams in order to remain competitive in the domestic market, which caused damage to its economic and financial indicators, and if this constant continued it will cause greater and irreversible damage to the domestic industry.

Consequently, the company proposed the period under investigation from January 1 to December 31, 2020 and the damage analysis period from January 1, 2018 to December 31, 2020.

Corsa Gerdau

The product under investigation is also known in the English language as Beams, I-Beams, H-Beams, Rectangular Beams, Wide Flange Beams (WF), W Shapes and HP Shapes.

This product entered through tariff items 7216.32.01 and 7216.33.01 of the Tariff of the General Import and Export Tax Law (TIGIE).

However, in accordance with the “Decree by which the General Import and Export Tax Law is issued, and various provisions of the Customs Law are amended and added” and the “Agreement by which the tables of correlation between the tariff fractions of the Tariff of the Law of the General Import and Export Taxes (TIGIE) 2012 and 2020”, published in the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) on July 1 and November 18, 2020, respectively, as of December 28, 2020, tariff section 7216.32.01 was eliminated, and the products that were classified in it were now classified in tariff section 7216.32.99 of the TIGIE.

National producers

Altos Hornos de México, S.A.B. de C.V.

Deacero, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V.

Importers

Abinsa, S.A. de C.V.

Aceromex, S.A. de C.V.

Aceros Corey, S.A. de C.V.

Aceros Murillo, S.A. de C.V.

Bascomex, S.A. de C.V.

Collado Industries, S.A. de C.V.

Corey, S.A. de C.V.

CPG Mexicana, S.A. de C.V.

Desarrollos Solares Delicias, S.A.P.I. de C.V.

Dufmex, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Ferre Barniedo, S.A. de C.V.

Ferrecabsa, S.A. de C.V.

Fortacero, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Baysa, S.A. de C.V.

Grupo Collado, S.A. de C.V.

Lámina y Placa Comercial, S.A. de C.V.

Loci Group, S.A. de C.V.

Mitsui de México, S. de R.L. de C.V.

Plesa Anáhuac y Cías, S.A. de C.V.

Preacero Pellizzari México, S.A. de C.V.

Rmj14, S.A. de C.V.

Serviacero Comercial, S.A. de C.V.

Servicios y Almacenes de Veracruz, S.A. de C.V.

Sierra Soluciones Corporativas, S.A. de C.V.

Trade Acero, S.A. de C.V.

Possible importers for whom complete location data is not available

Alsteran, S.A. de C.V.

Heziandi, S.A. de C.V.

Exporters and Corsa Gerdau

Arcelormittal Commercial Sections, S.A.

BBM-CPG Technology, Inc.

British Steel Limited

Duferco CEC, S.A.

Ecoquimic Balear, S.L.

Enerland 2007 Fotovoltaica, S.L.

Export & Import Suministros 2016, S.L.

Industrial Furnaces Insertec, S.L.U.

PV Hardware Solutions, S.L.U.

S&P Steel Products and Services, Inc.

Salzgitter Mannesmann International, GmbH.

Stahlwerk Thüringen, GmbH

Steelforce Group, Nv.

Telcom, L.L.C.