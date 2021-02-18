Corn led agri-food imports in Mexico in 2020

Corn led the imports of products from the agri-food sector in Mexico in 2020, according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Last year, external purchases of this grain totaled 3.09 billion dollars, a decrease of 3.2% compared to 2019.

With this, Mexican imports of this grain exceeded those of soybeans, pork and wheat.

In summary, corn is the agricultural product most imported by Mexico, the one most cultivated by Mexican farmers and a powerful pre-Columbian symbol for its importance in the fields of economics, politics, and society.

Although the Mexican economy tends to be self-sufficient in the white variety (flour), it registers a deficit of yellow, used in the livestock and industrial sectors.

Corn imports in Mexico have registered ups and downs in recent years, totaled 2,852 million dollars in 2017 and 3,289 million dollars in 2018.

Corn

Globally, the cost of this grain is generally affected by factors such as supply and demand, weather, government policies and programs, and a risk management program used to protect against price volatility. basic products.

Price is influenced by weather conditions and other factors affecting crop yields, changes in acreage allocated to corn versus other major crops, and general economic and regulatory factors.

These factors include government policies and subsidies with respect to agriculture and international trade, and global and local supply and demand.

The importance and relative effect of these factors on the price is difficult to predict.

Especially with the United States as the first corn supplier in Mexico, these acquisitions also originated in Brazil and, marginally, Thailand and Argentina.

Today, corn is the most widely produced cattle feed grain in the United States.

The two largest demands on the United States corn crop are used in livestock feed and ethanol production.

This grain is also processed into food and industrial products, including starch, sweeteners, corn oil, beverages, and industrial alcohol.

