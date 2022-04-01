Cooper-Standard: leader in sealing systems

Cooper-Standard Holdings is the world’s largest producer of sealing systems and the world’s second largest producer of the types of fuel and brake delivery products it manufactures and the largest North American producer of the types of fluid transfer systems it manufactures.

The company has approximately 22,600 employees, including 2,600 casual workers, with 129 facilities in 21 countries.

Its products are used primarily in passenger cars and light trucks manufactured by global automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket markets. It conducts substantially all of its activities through its subsidiaries.

Approximately 82% of its sales in 2021 went to OEMs, including Ford, General Motors, Stellantis, Volkswagen, Daimler, Renault-Nissan, BMW, Toyota, Volvo, Jaguar/Land Rover, Honda, and several other China-based OEMs.

Additionally, the remaining 18% of its 2021 sales were primarily to Tier I and Tier II automotive suppliers, non-automotive customers and aftermarket dealers.

The company’s products can be found on more than 460 nameplates worldwide.

Overall, by its own description, the company designs and manufactures its products in every major region of the world through a disciplined and sustained approach to engineering and operational excellence.

It operates out of 74 manufacturing locations and 55 design, engineering, administration and logistics locations.

On January 1, 2020, Cooper-Standard changed its organizational structure and created a global automotive business (Automotive) and the Advanced Technology Group (ATG).

Now its business is organized into the following reportable segments: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and South America. ATG and all other business activities are reported under Corporate, Eliminations and Other.

In 2021, Cooper-Standard posted sales of $2.33 billion, down 1.9% year-on-year and down 25% from 2019.

After posting a net profit of $62 million in 2019, the company reported a net loss of $269 million in 2020 and $229 million in 2021.

