Conver dominates 70% of the metallic balloon market in Latin America

Convertidora Industrial (Conver) reported that it reaches a 70% share of the metallic balloon market in Latin America.

In general, Conver is a company incorporated in Etzatlán, Jalisco (México), whose main activity is the purchase, sale, commission, assembly, deposit, manufacture, conversion, transformation and elaboration of balloons and flexible plastic containers.

Furthermore, Conver is a vertically integrated company with two large business areas.

On the one hand, the company has the Packaging Division, through which it participates in the market for flexible printed polyethylene and polypropylene packaging.

On the other hand, the company operates the Balloon Division, with which it competes in the metallic balloon market worldwide.

Conver’s vocation is basically manufacturing and marketing.

Since its founding in 1979, the company has specialized in the production, conversion and sale of plastic and metallized films for use in the production of flexible packaging for industrial, food, medical and consumer goods applications, and in the manufacture of metallized balloons. , advertising and party items.

Competitive Advantages (according to Conver’s own evaluation):

As a group

Exporting company participation in two independent market segments.

The only player listed on the BMV in the country in both Flexible Packaging and Metallic Balloon.

Sustained growth above the industry average.

High quality reputation in your products.

Company certified under the standards of quality management systems ISO 9001: 2015.

Socially Responsible Company (ESR).

Financial strength.

Better cost structure.

Strategic alliances in each of its businesses that ensure the continuity of strategic alliances in each of its businesses.

Vertical integration increasingly focused on the commercialization of integral solutions for its clients.

Shared cutting edge technology.

Metallic balloon

The only producer of the most important in the world outside the United States .

. It is the second largest producer worldwide.

Penetration in the 5 continents, exporting approximately 70% of the production of metallic balloons.

Through Convergram México S. de R.L. de C.V., has a market share of around 70% of the markets of Mexico, Central and South America.

Balloon with a high quality/price index.

Flexible Packaging

High priority to customer service.

Focused on specialties.

Digital printing.

Serve high-priced markets.

Manufacture of oxo-biodegradable products.

Knowledge of the market.

It has state-of-the-art technology in its production process.

HACCP (Safety) certification for meat packaging.

Manufacture of high barrier products that provide longer shelf life.

Integrated pre-press service.

Regarding metallic balloons, Conver is the leading company in the national and Latin American market, through its subsidiary Convergram México, S. de R.L. de C.V. (a subsidiary in which the company is associated with the world’s largest producer of foil balloons Anagram International).

