Constellium SE drops its sales of aluminum products by 17.3%

Constellium SE reduced its design and manufacturing sales of extruded and rolled aluminum products by 17.3% in 2020, to 4.883 million euros.

Within their varied uses, the company‘s products primarily serve the packaging, aerospace and automotive end markets.

Constellium SE’s business model is to add value by converting aluminum into semi-finished and, in some cases, manufactured products.

With ups and downs in the recent trend, the company reported revenues of 5,686 million euros in 2018.

In his view, Constellium SE’s established presence in Europe, North America and China, combined with more than 50 years of experience in manufacturing, quality and innovation, strategically positions it to be a leading supplier to its global customer base.

At the end of 2020, the company had approximately 12,000 employees.

Constellium SE supplies numerous first-line customers with value-added products for performance-critical applications.

Their product portfolio typically has higher margins compared to less differentiated and more marketed fabricated aluminum products, such as common alloy coils, paints, and construction and distribution sheet and soft alloys.

Constellium SE

As of December 31, the company operated 29 production plants, had three R&D centers and had three administrative centers in Baltimore, Maryland; Paris, France, and Zurich, Switzerland.

The company’s business is organized into three operating segments:

Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products (P & ARP)

This includes the manufacture of rolled aluminum products at its European and North American facilities.

Constellium SE supplies the packaging market with stock of cans and closures for the food and beverage industry, as well as aluminum material for the flexible packaging market.

In addition, it supplies the automotive market with a number of technically sophisticated applications, such as ABS and materials for heat exchangers.

Aerospace and Transportation (A&T)

This segment includes the production of aluminum rolled products at its European and North American facilities (and very limited volumes of extruded products) for the aerospace market, as well as rolled products for transportation, industry and defense.

Structures and Automotive Industry (AS&I)

As part of this segment, it produces technologically advanced structural components for the automotive industry, including crash management systems, body structures, side impact beams and battery housings at its facilities in Europe, North America and China.

In addition, Constellium SE manufactures hard and soft aluminum alloy extruded profiles at several of its other European facilities for a range of high-demand industrial applications in the automotive, engineering, rail and other transport end markets.

