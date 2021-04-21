Constellation Brands reaches 39 million hl of beer in Mexico

Constellation Brands reported that it reached a production capacity of 39 million hectoliters (hl, one hundred liters) of beer in Mexico.

As of February 28, 2021, the company had achieved a production capacity in its Mexican breweries of approximately 34 million hectoliters.

Since acquiring the imported beer business in 2013, Constellation Brands has invested nearly $ 5 billion in Mexico’s Beer Projects, with a figure of nearly $ 700 million during fiscal year 2021, ended February 28.

In early fiscal 2022, the company completed part of a planned expansion project at Cervecería Obregón, increasing its production capacity to approximately 39 million hectoliters and contributing to its medium-term capacity needs.

By the end of fiscal 2025, Constellation Brands expects to complete planned expansions to increase its capacity in Mexico to 54 million hectoliters to support the growth of its Mexican brands, including alternative alcoholic beverages (ABAs).

Also during this time, the company will explore options to build an additional plant at another location in southeastern Mexico, where there is ample access to water and a skilled workforce to meet its long-term needs.

Constellation Brands

The company indicated that it will continue to work with government officials in Mexico to determine the next steps for its suspended construction project for the Mexicali Brewery.

In fiscal year 2017, the construction of the Mexicali Brewery began.

But in March 2020, a public consultation was held on the construction of that brewery.

Following the negative outcome of the public consultation, the company has been in talks with government officials in Mexico about the next steps for its brewery construction project and options in other parts of the country.

“We intend to continue working with government officials to mutually agree on a way forward,” the company said.

Constellation Brands is the # 1 brewer and seller of imported beer in the US market.

It is also a leader in the high-end segment of the US beer market, which includes the imported, craft and ABA categories.

Among the beers it sells are:

Extra Crown.

Corona Light.

Special model.

Peaceful.

Crown Premier.

Crown Refreshes.

Black Model.

Victory.

Family Crown.

Hard Seltzer Crown.

Chelada Model.

More broadly, Contellation Brands is an international producer and marketer of beer, wine and spirits with operations in the United States, Mexico, New Zealand and Italy with brands such as Corona Extra, Modelo Especial, Robert Mondavi, Kim Crawford, Meiomi and SVEDKA Vodka .

