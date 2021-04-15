Companies prepare appeals against decree on transgenic corn

Several agricultural groups and companies in Mexico are working to file appeals against a decree related to transgenic corn, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) said.

On December 31, 2020, Mexico published a final decree in the Official Gazette of the Federation that requires the gradual elimination of the use of glyphosate and transgenic corn for human consumption in Mexico.

The Mexican government has not offered details on the implementation of the decree or the possible deadlines for these changes.

Also, according to the USDA, no information has yet been provided on how the Mexican government defines GMO corn for human consumption and what corn-derived products, if any, could be affected.

The majority of corn exports from the United States to Mexico are yellow corn destined for the livestock feed industry.

Yellow corn from the United States is also imported for use in the Mexican processing sector to make cereals, starches and other processed products.

Smaller quantities of US white corn are exported to Mexico for food use.

Transgenic corn

Mexico is largely self-sufficient in white corn production, but will supplement its own production with imports of white corn from the United States, as needed.

A variety of corn-based products are also exported to Mexico.

The decree, “loosely worded,” according to the USDA, has generated widespread opposition from the industry, as well as intense lobbying efforts directed at the Mexican government to repeal the decree.

On the one hand, the president of the National Agricultural Council (CNA) of Mexico has publicly declared that the booming Mexican livestock sector could face a loss of competitiveness if the ban on transgenic corn is implemented, due to the strong dependence of the imported yellow corn sector. for poultry and livestock feed, most of which is supplied from the United States.

