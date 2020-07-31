Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán complies with the environmental standards required in Mexico, without incurring any irregularity that damages the environment of its San José mine in Oaxaca, the Federal Attorney for Environmental Protection (Profepa) has ruled.

The demarcation occurred after Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán, a subsidiary of Fortuna Silver Mines, was improperly accused of contaminating two stormwater pools located 400 meters from its San José mining unit.

Fortuna Silver Mines is engaged in silver and gold mining and related activities in Latin America, including exploration, extraction and processing. It operates the Caylloma mine in southern Peru and the San José mine, Oaxaca, Mexico, and is building an open-pit heap leach mine at the Lindero Project in northern Argentina.

Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán received an inspection from Profepa on July 30.

The purpose of the inspection visit was to physically and documentary verify that the company “is complying with its environmental obligations (…), as well as to verify whether it has caused adverse and measurable loss, change, impairment, affectation or modification of the habitat, ”according to the inspection report No. PFPA / 26.2 / 2C.27.1 / 0011-20.

The act indicates that “in the present year 2020, no spills, infiltrations, discharges or discharges of hazardous materials or hazardous wastes have arisen in the company in a fortuitous manner that could impact the mining company’s exterior. Observing during the inspection tour that the beneficiation plant is in operation, there is no release or spillage of tailings on natural soil ”.

Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán

The company has expressed its willingness to support the community to clarify the causes of said affectation and give tranquility to the population.

“We were always clear that we had no relationship with the possible affectation of the pools, since our high environmental standards comply with national and international regulations and we would never go unnoticed by an environmental incident,” said Luiz Camargo, director of Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán in Mexico.

The tailings of Compañía Minera Cuzcatlán are inert and are classified by the environmental authorities as non-toxic. In addition, that the company has a zero water discharge process, reusing 96% of the water that enters its process, the remaining 4% being lost due to evaporation.

Meanwhile, the main source of water for the mining company comes from the Ocotlán de Morelos Wastewater Treatment Plant that Minera Cuzcatlán manages and maintains through a loan agreement with the City Council of that municipality.

The dam or rainwater collector of the Magdalena community occupies an area of ​​approximately 5,000 square meters (1/2 hectare), containing approximately 10% of its total capacity. The water appears cloudy and brown, while the presence of aquatic organisms such as frogs, fish and river turtles is observed.

