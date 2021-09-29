Comce Foreign Trade Congress will be virtual and bilingual

The XXVII Congress of Mexican Foreign Trade, organized by Comce, will take place virtually from November 21 to 26.

In addition, it will be held for the first time in a bilingual way, in Spanish and English.

The event will be virtual to protect people’s health given the context of the Covid-19 pandemic and the hundreds of attendees who attend the event each year.

Part of the program of the XXVII Congress was announced this Wednesday by Fernando Ruiz Huarte, general director of the Mexican Business Council for Foreign Trade, Investment and Technology AC (Comce), in a press conference.

In the first place, the Ministry of Economy, Tatiana Clouthier, will participate in a panel on trade facilitation, an important topic considering the conjuncture of disruptions in global value chains, logistical problems in China and the shortage of semiconductor chips at the national level. world.

This issue will also be addressed by Ricardo Teviño, Deputy Director General of the World Customs Organization (WCO).

Comce

For her part, Luz María de la Mora, Undersecretary of Foreign Trade of the Ministry of Economy, will explain the operation of the National Committee for Trade Facilitation.

This Committee was formally installed last March by the Ministry of the Economy. Its objective is to facilitate coordination between the agencies, entities of the Federal Public Administration and autonomous constitutional bodies that participate in the regulation of programs related to foreign trade.

The Committee is made up of representatives of the following dependencies, who will have voice and vote: the secretariats of Economy; External relationships; National defense; Finance and Public Credit; Environment and Natural Resources; Energy; Agriculture and Rural Development; Communications and Transportation, and Health.

Other participants are Andrés Rohde Ponce, president of the International Academy of Customs Law, and Luis de la Calle, general director of the consulting firm De la Calle, Madrazo, Mancera (CMM).

In addition, topics such as the challenges for Mexico in world trade, the regulations in the Agreement between Mexico, the United States and Canada (USMCA), the competitiveness of Mexico, value chains, shared production, the challenges of digitization and prospects for the Mexican economy, both in its domestic market and in international trade.